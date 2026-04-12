KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Update on Several Thunderstorm Chances

Good Sunday bloggers,

Our next round of rain and thunderstorms, as of me writing this blog at 7-715 AM Sunday was tracking up I-35.

Jeff Penner

We were able to get a glimpse of the sun at sunrise before the thick clouds moved in. We may see a glimpse of the sun before it sets.

Jeff Penner

If you are heading to the Royals game that starts at 1:10 PM, there may be a delay in starting the game, but a rain out would shock me. If you are heading to the KC Current match that starts at 3 PM, the rain should be ending before or just after the match starts. They play in rain, but not lightning. The rain and a few thunderstorms arrive 9-11 AM and end 2-4 PM.

Jeff Penner

We are tracking several more chances of rain and thunderstorms, some severe, during the week ahead.

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

Details are in the 8 minute, yes it is a bit long, video below.

Have a great week ahead

Stay healthy