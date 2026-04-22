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KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Update on Severe Weather Chances through Monday

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Jeff Penner
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KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Update on Severe Weather Chances through Monday
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Good Wednesday bloggers,

Here we go again as we are tracking 3 storm systems the next 10 days, each with a threat of severe weather. The systems are timed for Thursday, this weekend and next Wednesday-Thursday. We will focus on the next 2 in this blog.

The timing for thunderstorms in our area tomorrow is between 7 PM and around midnight.

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Here is a weather timeline through tomorrow night.

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Details on the severe threats through Monday are in the almost 8 minute video below.

Have a great rest of your week and weekend.
Stay healthy
Stay with KSHB 41 and we'll keep you advised.

KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Update on Severe Weather Chances through Monday

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