KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Update on Severe Weather Chances through Monday

Good Wednesday bloggers,

Here we go again as we are tracking 3 storm systems the next 10 days, each with a threat of severe weather. The systems are timed for Thursday, this weekend and next Wednesday-Thursday. We will focus on the next 2 in this blog.

The timing for thunderstorms in our area tomorrow is between 7 PM and around midnight.

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

Here is a weather timeline through tomorrow night.

Jeff Penner

Details on the severe threats through Monday are in the almost 8 minute video below.

Have a great rest of your week and weekend.

Stay healthy

Stay with KSHB 41 and we'll keep you advised.