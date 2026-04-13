Good Monday, bloggers,

We are still monitoring the chance of severe weather on Tuesday and Wednesday.

There are many variables at play, such as the "cap," the organization and location of surface features, and even upper-level features. It is playing havoc with our model data, meaning each set of model data has its own solution.

It is one of these setups where we will have to take it one day at a time. Below is our latest thinking on the situation.

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

Details on these severe weather threats are in the 6 1/2-minute video below.

Have a great week ahead.

Stay healthy.

Stay with KSHB 41, and we'll keep you advised.

KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Update on Severe Weather Threats, Tuesday & Wednesday

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