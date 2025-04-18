KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Update on the Easter Weekend Storm

Good Friday (Literally) bloggers,

We are tracking a strong cold front and storm system for the Easter weekend. The strong cold front moved through KC this morning. So, we are in the 50s for the rest of the day. We won't drop to the 20s like it is at Casper, WY.

Jeff Penner

A few showers and small thunderstorms raced across the area behind the front from southwest to northeast as the front tracked northwest to southeast. These will be gone by 2 PM, leaving the rest of the afternoon mostly dry.

Jeff Penner

The strong storm system is located over the Utah/Nevada border. It will track into the southwest USA tonight and Saturday. It will then surge northeast along I-35 on Easter Sunday.

Jeff Penner

So, we are looking at several rounds of rain and thunderstorms. There will be some dry hours this weekend, which are hard to time.

When is the best chance to see dry hours? How much rain will fall? Will we see severe weather?

Details are in the 6 minute video below.

Have a happy and safe Easter weekend.

Stay healthy