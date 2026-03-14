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KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Update on the Major Weather Changes Sunday

KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Update on the Major Weather Changes Sunday
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Good Saturday bloggers,

We are in for some great weather today and quite the opposite weather Sunday. There are 3 main features we are tracking with this storm, high wind, big temperature drop and the chance of rain and snow.

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The strong cold front arrives Sunday morning after we start the day around 60°.

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By Monday morning we will be around 10° with wind chill values as low as -10°.

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Now, what happens in between the 60° and 10° weather is complex. Details are in the 6 minute video below.

Have a great weekend
Stay healthy

KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Update on the Major Weather Changes Sunday

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