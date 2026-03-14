KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Update on the Major Weather Changes Sunday

Good Saturday bloggers,

We are in for some great weather today and quite the opposite weather Sunday. There are 3 main features we are tracking with this storm, high wind, big temperature drop and the chance of rain and snow.

Jeff Penner

The strong cold front arrives Sunday morning after we start the day around 60°.

Jeff Penner

By Monday morning we will be around 10° with wind chill values as low as -10°.

Jeff Penner

Now, what happens in between the 60° and 10° weather is complex. Details are in the 6 minute video below.

Have a great weekend

Stay healthy