KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Warm weather for Royals-Yankees games in Kansas City

Happy Wednesday blog readers —

Hey hey hey hey — Kansas City is ready to warm up for the Royals-Yankees today!

I think Mother Nature is also giving Bobby Witt Jr. the right atmosphere to get rocking and rolling.

The forecast high today is 82 degrees, which happens to be the average high temp of all 14 games that our boy has hit home runs in!

The game tonight will stay on the warmer than average side as well as the game tomorrow night.

This bodes well for the Royal; when you look back at the history of the Royals and Yankees playing in the post season, the Royals tend to win the warmer games.

So I have a theory that we win when it is warm, and for far this theory is holding... well barely. The temperature in New York City was one degree warmer from Saturday to Monday.

So I guess if Mother Nature has her way, then the Royals will win the next two!

And yes, I went through and calculated Salvy's K home run average temp as well.

His is a little cooler than Bobby's, but still much warmer than Aaron Judge's.

So I think the Royals have their weather advantage and home field advantage for the games tonight and tomorrow.



Salvador Perez | The K Date HR Temp 31-Mar 1 78 20-Apr 1 54 25-Apr 1 61 3-May 1 73 20-May 1 83 24-Jun 1 98 28-Jun 1 87 30-Jun 1 79 22-Jul 1 83 26-Jul 1 91 10-Aug 1 75 23-Aug 1 83 Total 12 Avg T 79

When it comes to Perez though, I'm thinking this high pressure trend is what may help him the most.

For a man that spend a lot of time in a low squat, I am sure he will appreciate that our aches and pain forecast remains comfortable under this high pressure trend.

But did you notice that pressure swing over the weekend — get ready for a strong cold Fall focused cold front to make it's way into Kansas City.

Areas south of I-70 have a good chance at seeing another 90 degree day by Saturday! By Sunday though, temperatures will be rapidly falling.

So are we talking about record territory Saturday? The record for Saturday in Kansas City in 91 degrees, set back in 1899.

So it looks like we will be within the five degree mark of that record, then by Monday highs could be in the 50s.

But it's the overnight temperatures that will be hit the hardest as we are now talking about the potential for our first frost of the season by Monday night.

The best chance of frost holds for those waking up Tuesday morning in areas north of Kansas City.

When it comes to first frost dates (temps at or below 36 degrees) here are some average dates:



Kansas City: Oct. 17

St. Joseph: Oct. 7

Chillicothe: Oct. 6

Lee's Summit: Oct. 18

Olathe: Oct. 16

So we aren't really talking about an early frost.

But if this front kicks in even colder air and gets some of us down to freeze level, then it would be an early season freeze. The average first freeze for Kansas City is usually right before Halloween.

Next week our temperatures show a gentle warm up but remain in a fall feel with highs remaining at or below average for this time of year.

So this weekend front might just be the on switch for Fall!

