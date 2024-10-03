KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Warm weather may boost Royals chances in ALDS

Happy Thursday blog readers —

When the weather gets sunny and quiet, my climate brain gets to work!

In light of the Royals big win last night, let's talk about October post season weather and see if there are any trends mother nature throws our way when it comes to Royals and Yankees match ups!

The 1976 series came down the the last game, and it was a cool and dreary day in New York City when the Royals lost their hopes of getting to the world series.

The 1977 series ended in Kansas City with a loss under an October chill.

The 1978 series was another Royals loss in a chilly and dreary New York City. Are you catching on yet?

1980 is when it all changed — the Royals swept the Yankees in that ALCS and two of three of those games were in the mid to upper 80s.

It seems like the Royals like to win when the weather is warm!

Take a look back at this graph showing all the wins and losses during post season match ups between the Yankees and Royals.

KSHB 41 - Cassie Wilson

So when you take each game, analyze the local climate, and calculate out an average, it is clear — the Royals win warm weather games.

The games the Royals win average out at four degrees warmer than average at 74 degrees, while the games the Yankees win average out at seven degrees below average at 63 degrees.

KSHB 41 - Cassie Wilson

So maybe this late October heat is a gift from Mother Nature; all these boys in blue skies are they coming into focus for a reason???

The forecast for Saturday in New York City will be a rare warm October night for the east coast.

The average temperature there this time of year is 71 degrees and we should be sitting 3-5 degrees above average.

By Monday's game, that cool northeast air will take focus, but when the boys come to play in Kansas City, we've got a summer like forecast for them to enjoy.

KSHB 41 - Cassie Wilson

So if we go based off climate and weather — I'm saying the Royals win Game 1, while the Yankees may take Game 2.

But that loss won't matter because the warm weather we've got in Kansas City isn't going anywhere anytime soon which means the Royals sweep up the Yankees here at the K!

But hey, what do I know about sports? :P

But I do know a little bit about what's going on in the sky!

So while this blog is focused on the stellar post season run by the Royals, let's talk more stellar sights.

We've got an aurora loading, a second moon in the sky, a comet only Neanderthals have seen, and a star getting ready to burst!

Comet Tsuchinshan could possibly shine brighter than Halle's comet this month.

Its first window of visibility is about to close, but it will be back with two more times this month.

KSHB 41 - Cassie Wilson

When it comes to a second moon orbiting Earth, there is some truth there, but also some over excitement.

A larger asteroid has made it's way into Earth's orbit and will be here until Thanksgiving.

It is extremely small compared to the moon so you won't be able to spot it with your naked eye, but it is only the third small object to be captured by our gravity.

KSHB 41 - Cassie Wilson

And lastly, according to NASA, one of the dead stars they study is consuming another star and about to create a big explosion called a nova.

They know it will happen but can't calculate when.

The cool thing about this is that you'll be able to see it in the night sky as it will appear as a "new star" that will be brighter than Polaris for a few days.

KSHB 41 - Cassie Wilson

Anyway, let's go Royals and don't forget to look up!!!

—\