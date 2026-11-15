KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Warmer weather arrives this week in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We have a couple more chilly mornings ahead of us in the Kansas City area, but don't get too used to it. We have warmer weather just around the corner.

After morning lows in the 20s and 30s on Sunday, temperatures will make a recovery into the 50s by the afternoon. You can expect mostly sunny skies and calm conditions throughout the day.

It shouldn't be too uncomfortable outside, especially in direct sunlight.

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If you have any plans Sunday evening, bundle up! It's going to be cold tonight, once again.

After sunset, temperatures will drop back into the low 40s and upper 30s. You can expect calm and clear conditions overnight.

Another chilly morning is on the way Monday! We'll be waking up to morning temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. A freeze is likely for most of the area.

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After a cold start, temperatures should eventually make it into the mid 50s by the afternoon on Monday. Sunshine and calm conditions will stick around for another day.

The Kansas City area will be very close to seasonal averages to start off the week, as the average high on Monday is 53°.

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Morning and afternoon temperatures will continue to climb throughout the week.

Patchy frost is likely Tuesday morning with much warmer temperatures to follow after that.

For Wednesday and beyond, a frost/freeze is unlikely. Temperatures become much warmer by the end of the week.

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Afternoon temperatures will continue to increase as well. We'll likely be in the upper 50s by Tuesday, then in the 60s for the rest of the week.

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Conditions look to remain dry over the next few days. We start to see a pattern change by Friday, with increasing rain chances heading into the weekend.

Right now, the highest chance of rain is Friday night into Saturday morning.

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After the system exits our area, we will likely see temperatures return to the 50s with dry conditions for the second half of next weekend, as well as heading into the following week.

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Have a question about the forecast? I'd love to hear it! Reach out to me, and I'll answer your questions in this weather blog.

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I hope you have a wonderful week!