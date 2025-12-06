Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
12  WX Alerts
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Weekend Cold Blast, Early Week Warm Surge

4.jpg
Jeff Penner
4.jpg
KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Weekend Cold Blast, Early Week Warm Surge
Posted

Good Saturday bloggers,

We have areas of dense fog south of KC this morning. This fog will drift north and lift to low clouds as higher thick clouds move in from the west.

As of 8 AM the dense fog has dropped visibility to near zero from Olathe, KS to Warrensburg, MO and points south. Some of the fog may be creating slick spots as it is below freezing, freezing fog. But, most, if any slick spots are due to refrozen water from melting snow/snow piles.

3.jpg

A storm system is tracking out of the Rockies and will deliver a blast of cold tonight.

4.jpg

This will make for a cold Chiefs Sunday.

2.jpg

Details on the weekend storm system and big warm up are in the 5 minute video below.

Have a great weekend
Stay healthy

KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Weekend Cold Blast, Early Week Warm Surge

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo