KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Weekend Cold Blast, Early Week Warm Surge

We have areas of dense fog south of KC this morning. This fog will drift north and lift to low clouds as higher thick clouds move in from the west.

As of 8 AM the dense fog has dropped visibility to near zero from Olathe, KS to Warrensburg, MO and points south. Some of the fog may be creating slick spots as it is below freezing, freezing fog. But, most, if any slick spots are due to refrozen water from melting snow/snow piles.

A storm system is tracking out of the Rockies and will deliver a blast of cold tonight.

This will make for a cold Chiefs Sunday.

Details on the weekend storm system and big warm up

