KSHB 41 Weather Blog |Weekend Cold Blast, Severe Drought, Big Warm Up

Good Friday bloggers,

We have 3 weather topics to talk about. They are the weekend cold blast, the ongoing drought and a huge warm up next week. Let's go through all 3 starting with the blast of cold.

WEEKEND COLD BLAST:

Today will be nice with highs around 70° ahead of the weekend cold.

Jeff Penner

Saturday will start decent with lots of clouds, perhaps a brief shower/sprinkle and temperatures warming to around 60° with a light south breeze.

Rain and snow will be increasing from eastern Nebraska to Iowa, mostly along and north of I-80.

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

Then, around noon a strong cold front will surge through with a wind shift to the northwest increasing to 15-30 mph. Temperatures will drop to the 40s by evening and we may see a sprinkle/rain shower Saturday afternoon.

Rain and snow will be crossing Iowa. If you are heading north along I-35/I-29 to I-80 and north keep this in mind as it will be slick there with 1"-3" of snow likely and some of that will stick to paved surfaces.

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

If you are heading to Columbia, MO for the Mizzou football game, it will start nice, but end with wind and cold.

Jeff Penner

Saturday night will be windy (gusts to 30-35 mph) and cold (wind chill in the 20s) for all locations with a few rain showers and perhaps our 1st snowflakes. We do not expect any accumulation as it won't be heavy enough or cold enough when the little rain/snow area moves through.

Jeff Penner

Sunday will be windy (NW 10-25 mph) and cold (wind chill 10s/20s) with highs struggling to 40° despite sunshine. If you are heading to the KC Current game that starts at 11:30 AM, it will be rather cold with temperatures in the 30s and wind chill values in the 10s/20s.

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

Here is the weekend weather summary.

Jeff Penner

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-THE DROUGHT:

The latest drought monitor that came out Thursday which includes conditions through November 4th show much of our area in a moderate to severe drought which is a level 1/2 of 4 (Abnormally Dry is one rung below a drought.). The KC area is in a severe drought.

Jeff Penner

44% of the USA is in a level 1-4 drought. The main zones are from Missouri to Ohio, north Florida to New England and south Texas to the southwest USA to west of the Continental Divide.

Jeff Penner

Rainfall the next 7-10 days is going to give the drought a big win as any meaningful rain will fall on the west coast from San Francisco to Seattle and from the Tennessee Valley to New England.

Jeff Penner

Our area will see a trace-.10" at most and it would occur this weekend. The precipitation to our north is the weekends rain and snow.

Jeff Penner

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

BIG WARM UP NEXT WEEK:

The week will start very cold Monday morning with lows in the upper teens to low 20s.

Jeff Penner

Monday will be mostly sunny and cool with highs in the 40s. But then...

Jeff Penner

Tuesday will see highs in the 60s followed by more 60s Wednesday and Thursday. But then...

Jeff Penner

Friday has a good chance to see highs surge in to the 70s. The record high for 11/14 is 81°. It may get close based on the data out this morning.

Jeff Penner

Average highs the next 7 days drop from 57° to 54°. Our actual highs will be running 5-15 degrees above average except Sunday and Monday where highs will be 10-20 degrees below average.

Jeff Penner

Have a great weekend

Stay healthy