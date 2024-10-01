KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Will wild card weather cause woes?

Happy October blog readers —

October baseball is here!

Let's hope as we turn the calendar to October, the Royals pattern changes, because in the weather, department our pattern isn't changing much.

Summer ended up cooler than normal, but as we moved through September, we returned to a warmer pattern.

So far this year we've only had three months that were below normal — January, July and August.

KSHB 41 - Cassie Wilson

September's warmth was mainly fueled by afternoon sunshine and dry weather, making our normal average out warm.

Afternoon temperatures were nearly four degrees warmer on average for the month.

KSHB 41 - Cassie Wilson

And when it comes to rain, well we had a very short rain window — we reported rain on only five days. So it comes as no shock we ended in a rain deficit.

KSHB 41 - Cassie Wilson

September was warm and dry, and it looks like October is following suit.

So when it comes to the weather department we are pretty stagnant.

Where it isn't stagnant, the east =coast.

As the Royals take on the Orioles today and tomorrow, they will be dealing with a cold front nearby.

KSHB 41 - Cassie Wilson

This keeps Tuesday game dependent on radar with a dreary feel for Wednesday.

Thursday's wild card game certainly looks the best weather wise.

But hopefully the change up to the forecast out there helps the Royals change up their pace as well.

KSHB 41 - Cassie Wilson

While the east coast is dealing with cold front action, the west coast is cooking.

There is a dome is heat that is centered over the Pacific Ocean right off shore of California that has many feeling near record heat today and tomorrow.

KSHB 41 - Cassie Wilson

We are living life on the edge of this heat with a gentle nudge Wednesday.

By Thursday, our temperature will be flirting with the 90s again.

KSHB 41 - Cassie Wilson

On the same page of changing season, here's a fun astronomical note — eclipse season ends tomorrow.

The last eclipse of the year will occur through the southeastern Pacific Ocean Wednesday, Oct. 2.

Eclipse seasons occur roughly every six months due to the alignment of the Earth, moon, and sun.

During these periods, the moon's orbit crosses the Earth's orbital plane, creating opportunities for lunar and solar eclipses.

The specific timing of eclipses depends on the moon's position within its orbit during the eclipse season.

The year 2024 has four eclipses — two solar eclipses and two lunar eclipses.

March 25, 2024: Penumbral Lunar Eclipse

North and South America

April 8, 2024: Total Solar Eclipse

North and Central America; total: northern Mexico, central U.S., and eastern Canada

Sept. 18, 2024: Partial Lunar Eclipse

North and South America, Europe, and Africa

Oct. 2, 2024: Annular Solar Eclipse

South Pacific and South America; annular: southern Chile and Argentina



KSHB 41 - Cassie Wilson

Our next eclipse period will start in March 2025 and go through September.



March 14, 2025: Total Lunar

North and South America, Europe, and Africa

March 29, 2025: Partial Solar

Northwestern Africa, Europe, and northwestern Russia

Sept. 7, 2025: Total Lunar

Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia

Sept. 21, 2025: Partial Solar

New Zealand and Antarctica



And just for fun let's look at eclipse season 2026.

Feb. 17, 2026: Annular Solar

Southern Chile and Argentina, Antarctica, and southern Africa, Antarctica

March 3, 2026: Total Lunar

Asia, Australia, and North and South America

Aug. 12, 2026: Partial Solar

Alaska, Canada, and Greenland, eastern Greenland (Total)

Aug. 28, 2026: Partial Lunar

North and South America, Europe, and Africa



If you haven't caught on, it is going to be a little while before North America will see another Solar Eclipse.

We have two Lunar eclipses over the next two years, but that is it.

When it comes to seeing a solar eclipse, the math places us into the year 2044 and 2045, before the moon will block the sun as it moves across the USA.

So as this eclipse season comes to a close, know this was certainly an active one for United States visibility!

We've got a lot of time before we see lunar or solar eclipses at the frequency we did.