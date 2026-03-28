KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Windy Warming Trend then Increasing Rain, T-Storm Chances

Good Saturday bloggers,

The weather the next 7 days can be broken up into 2 main segments.

1. TODAY-MONDAY:

We will see a big warm up with increasing wind and dry conditions. This creates a high fire danger as fires can start easy and spread fast. If you are doing any outdoor burning and/or grilling keep this in mind.

Jeff Penner

The high fire danger extends across the Plains with a second area in the southeast USA.

Jeff Penner

The warming trend culminates on Monday for the Royals home opener. Highs will be in the 80s with a south wind gusting to 40 mph. This means the wind will be blowing out plus the warm air plus moderate humidity plus the fences being 10 feet closer to home plate may make for an interesting game. Pitchers beware! And Tailgaters beware! If you are tailgating make sure the plates and utensils don't blow away.

Jeff Penner

2. TUESDAY-NEXT WEEKEND:

We will be tracking 2-3 systems that will increase the chance of rain and thunderstorms. How much rain? Any severe weather?

Details on both segments are in the eight and a half minute video below.

Have a great weekend

Stay healthy