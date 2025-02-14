KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Winter is far from over in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Friday morning weather bloggers!

It has been a snowy and cold winter and there are no signs of it letting up. We're watching two big storm systems and an arctic air outbreaks that takes over the region over the next two to seven days!

First, let's talk about today's forecast...

The weather improves slightly thanks to a warm front that lifts through this afternoon. Warmer temperatures are expected into the evening (great for any dinner plans on this Valentine's Day) but the wind remains gusty! I'm also watching a brief window of a wintry mix for areas north of Interstate 70 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. No major impacts are expected at this time as ground/road temperatures will be above 32°.

Increasing clouds & gusty winds today as a warm front lifts through the area! There's a small chance for a light wintry mix between 11am-3pm north of I-70. Luckily, temps climb above freezing after lunch & will be more comfortable for any dinner plans on this Valentine's Day. pic.twitter.com/2bsEWDFhUb — Lindsey Anderson (@lnanderson) February 14, 2025

Now, onto Saturday...

Light rain and drizzle is possible overnight Friday into early Saturday. Temperatures run between 34-38°.

The rain transitions to a wintry mix of ice then snow between Noon and 5 p.m. as a cold front sweeps through. Temperatures drop quickly for the second half of the day.

Model guidance continues to flip-flop in the snowfall forecast. Here's last night's 00Z run for Saturday at 6 p.m.

...compared to the 06Z run for Saturday at 6 p.m. The difference being .01 to .20" liquid accumulation or a trace to 2" of snow.

At this time, there is less evidence of this storm producing the "higher" snowfall amounts, therefore, a forecast of a trace-1" is more likely across the area. However, a slight change in the track and position of this upcoming storm system will alter those totals.

Either way, as we have learned several times this winter, even a little bit of moisture on the roads will cause problems. Please be careful and watch for those conditions on Saturday evening and night.

The next winter storm sets up Monday night to Tuesday. This appears to be more promising in producing several inches of snow for at least part of the area. Prepare now for the possibility of cancellations for schools on Tuesday. Another layer to next week's forecast is the extreme cold & bitter blast of polar air arriving Tuesday - Friday. Overnight temperatures will get below 0 for 3 consecutive mornings with dangerous wind chills as low as -15 to -30!

We will of course keep you updated through these systems. Winter still has a firm grasp on Kansas City!

