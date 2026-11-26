KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Don't be surprised if you see a few snowflakes while prepping the turkey and mashed potatoes Thanksgiving morning.

A winter storm system may bring the first few snowflakes of the season on Thursday, although we won't see much here in Kansas City.

After a chilly day on Wednesday, temperatures will drop into the 20s overnight with increasing clouds.

Heading into Thursday morning, snow will move from eastern Missouri into western Missouri, tracking into our viewing area.

KSHB

The best chance of seeing any snow on Thursday will be during the morning hours for the KC metro. Snowfall is expected to be light, with little to no accumulation.

By the afternoon, the winter system will begin to pull away from the area.

Snow totals will remain on the lower end here in KC. I expect just a light dusting for the metro. The area's eastern counties may see one inch or so, but I do expect all totals for the area to stay under two inches.

KSHB

Much higher snow totals can be found the further east you go, with 4-8 inches possible in the St. Louis area. Places south of STL could see even higher totals.

If you are hitting the road Thursday morning, please be careful if you're headed east.

KSHB

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Sullivan, Linn and Saline counties. These are the areas that could see the most amount of snowfall.

KSHB

Bundle up, turkey trotters! Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s as we start the day, and will slowly climb into the low 30s during the morning hours.

Outside of the cold weather, conditions should be okay for the run. A few snowflakes may make the pavement a bit slippery at times.

KSHB

Highs will reach the low 40s in the afternoon, but we'll spend most of Thanksgiving in the 30s.

KSHB

Warmer, more comfortable weather arrives Friday with dry conditions. You can expect highs in the low 50s with sunshine.

By Saturday, highs will climb into the mid to upper-50s. The warm-up will be short-lived, though. Another cold front arrives late Saturday night, bringing rain chances into Sunday morning. The second half of the day should be sunny and a bit cooler.

KSHB

The rest of the 10 Day Forecast will be dry and mild, with temperatures mostly in the 50s.

KSHB

Have a question about the forecast? I'd love to hear it! Reach out to me, and I'll answer your questions in this weather blog.

KSHB Ask Jade

Have a wonderful and safe Thanksgiving!