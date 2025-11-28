KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Winter Storm Tonight into the Weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Friday bloggers,

I hope you had a great Thanksgiving despite the Chiefs.

Now, we have a large storm system to track for tonight into the weekend that will bring snow to locations from northern Idaho to Ohio. There are Winter Storm Warnings/Watches and Winter Weather Advisories from northern Idaho to Ohio, including northern Missouri.

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

KC will likely not see accumulating snow with this system, but we could see our 1st snowflakes.

Jeff Penner

There is a system to track for Monday that could bring our 1st snow. We will talk more about that system over the weekend. Could this be a hint to win the Snowflake contest? The deadline to enter is TONIGHT AT MIDNIGHT!

Scan the QR code or head to kshb.com/contests to enter. When will the 1st 1" of snow occur at Arrowhead not at KSHB 41 like past years. You can win a Branson Getaway!

Jeff Penner

Details on the storm system are in the five and a half minute video below. Here is a weather summary for our area.

Jeff Penner

Have a great rest of your holiday weekend.

Stay healthy

Please do NOT drink/text and drive.