KSHB 41 Weather | Breezes die down with sunshine & nice temperatures

WEATHER HEADLINES



The wind dies down this afternoon and temperatures stay warm in the 70s

Strong to severe thunderstorms producing large hail possible overnight, after midnight. Very isolated threat.

Dropping temperatures Thursday morning & staying chilly, below average, through the weekend

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Wednesday: The wind dies down through the afternoon while staying sunny and warm.

High: 75°

Wind: W-NW 15-25 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy with an isolated threat of thunderstorms developing after midnight south of Kansas City. Storms most likely will produce very large hail. Bring cars inside garage tonight, if you can.

Low: 55°

Wind: NW to E 10-20 mph

Thursday: Rain & thunderstorms will move out by the mid to late morning. Rest of the day is chilly and windy.

High: 56°

Wind: N-NE 15-25 G35 mph

