KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Windy and chilly Sunday
- Gradually clearing into the afternoon
- Staying cool and dry this week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: More sunshine as the day goes on. Breezy and much cooler.
High: 48°
Wind: N 10-15 G25 mph
Sunday night: Mostly clear and chilly.
Low: 28°
Wind: N 5-10 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny and cool.
High: 43°
Wind: N 5-10 mph
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