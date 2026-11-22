KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Windy and chilly Sunday

Gradually clearing into the afternoon

Staying cool and dry this week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: More sunshine as the day goes on. Breezy and much cooler.

High: 48°

Wind: N 10-15 G25 mph

Sunday night: Mostly clear and chilly.

Low: 28°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny and cool.

High: 43°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

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