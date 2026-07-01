KSHB 41 Weather | Breezy, hot, and humid Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Breezy with high clouds but still hot and humid Wednesday

Extreme Heat Warning until 9pm Friday

Cold front Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Sunshine filtered through high clouds. Breezy, hot and humid. Heat index value around 104°

High: 92°

Wind: SSW 10-20 gusting to 25 mph

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy and breezy.

Low: 77°

Wind: S 10-15 gusting to 25 mph

Thursday: Sunshine filtered through high clouds. Breezy, hot and humid. Heat index value around 103°

Low: 77°

High: 92°

Wind: SSW 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

