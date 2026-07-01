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KSHB 41 Weather | Breezy, hot, and humid Wednesday

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
WEDNESDAY AM WEATHER UPDATE
Posted
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Breezy with high clouds but still hot and humid Wednesday
  • Extreme Heat Warning until 9pm Friday
  • Cold front Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Sunshine filtered through high clouds. Breezy, hot and humid. Heat index value around 104°
High: 92°
Wind: SSW 10-20 gusting to 25 mph

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy and breezy.
Low: 77°
Wind: S 10-15 gusting to 25 mph

Thursday: Sunshine filtered through high clouds. Breezy, hot and humid. Heat index value around 103°
Low: 77°
High: 92°
Wind: SSW 10-20 mph

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