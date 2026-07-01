KSHB 41 Weather | Breezy, hot, and humid Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Breezy with high clouds but still hot and humid Wednesday
- Extreme Heat Warning until 9pm Friday
- Cold front Sunday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Sunshine filtered through high clouds. Breezy, hot and humid. Heat index value around 104°
High: 92°
Wind: SSW 10-20 gusting to 25 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy and breezy.
Low: 77°
Wind: S 10-15 gusting to 25 mph
Thursday: Sunshine filtered through high clouds. Breezy, hot and humid. Heat index value around 103°
Low: 77°
High: 92°
Wind: SSW 10-20 mph
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