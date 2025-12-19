Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Brief break in the warming trend

Despite some hiccups, temperatures remain well above normal.
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Chilly Friday, with increasing south winds through the afternoon
  • Feeling better Saturday
  • Big time warm up next week
  • Records at risk on Christmas day

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Ample sunshine. A chilly day. Increasing south winds through the afternoon
High: 47°
Wind: S 10-20 gusts 30-35 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cold
Low: 41°
Wind: SSW 10-15 gusts 20-30 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny and milder
High: 52° Low: 30°
Wind: SW to N 10-15 gusts 20-25 mph

Sunday: Partly sunny. A cooler day
High: 49° Low: 38°

Wind: S 5-15 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny. Trending warmer
High: 57° Low: 47°

Wind: S 10-15 mph

