KSHB 41 Weather | Brief break in the warming trend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Chilly Friday, with increasing south winds through the afternoon
- Feeling better Saturday
- Big time warm up next week
- Records at risk on Christmas day
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Ample sunshine. A chilly day. Increasing south winds through the afternoon
High: 47°
Wind: S 10-20 gusts 30-35 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cold
Low: 41°
Wind: SSW 10-15 gusts 20-30 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny and milder
High: 52° Low: 30°
Wind: SW to N 10-15 gusts 20-25 mph
Sunday: Partly sunny. A cooler day
High: 49° Low: 38°
Wind: S 5-15 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny. Trending warmer
High: 57° Low: 47°
Wind: S 10-15 mph
