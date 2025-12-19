KSHB 41 Weather | Brief break in the warming trend

WEATHER HEADLINES



Chilly Friday, with increasing south winds through the afternoon

Feeling better Saturday

Big time warm up next week

Records at risk on Christmas day

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Ample sunshine. A chilly day. Increasing south winds through the afternoon

High: 47°

Wind: S 10-20 gusts 30-35 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cold

Low: 41°

Wind: SSW 10-15 gusts 20-30 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny and milder

High: 52° Low: 30°

Wind: SW to N 10-15 gusts 20-25 mph

Sunday: Partly sunny. A cooler day

High: 49° Low: 38°

Wind: S 5-15 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny. Trending warmer

High: 57° Low: 47°

Wind: S 10-15 mph

