Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
39  WX Alerts
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Brief drying trend Thursday in Kansas City

Watch the latest forecast any time.
KSHB 41 Weather Wednesday evening update
Posted
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Foggy, soggy, and cloudy Thursday morning; then afternoon drying and warming
  • A few rounds of rain and storms Friday - Friday afternoon and evening storms could turn severe
  • Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend - set clocks ahead one hour before bed Saturday night

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Foggy and cloudy to start, but there may be sunshine for the afternoon. The driest day of the week.
High: 61°
Wind: SSE 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong with gusty winds.
Low: 55°
Wind: SE 10-20 gusting to 30 mph

Friday: Morning showers and storms with some afternoon sunshine, followed by more afternoon and evening storms. Both rounds could be severe, better potential in round two after 3pm.
Low: 55°
High: 73°
Wind: S 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo