KSHB 41 Weather | Brief drying trend Thursday in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Foggy, soggy, and cloudy Thursday morning; then afternoon drying and warming
- A few rounds of rain and storms Friday - Friday afternoon and evening storms could turn severe
- Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend - set clocks ahead one hour before bed Saturday night
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Foggy and cloudy to start, but there may be sunshine for the afternoon. The driest day of the week.
High: 61°
Wind: SSE 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong with gusty winds.
Low: 55°
Wind: SE 10-20 gusting to 30 mph
Friday: Morning showers and storms with some afternoon sunshine, followed by more afternoon and evening storms. Both rounds could be severe, better potential in round two after 3pm.
Low: 55°
High: 73°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
