KSHB 41 Weather | Brief drying trend Thursday in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES



Foggy, soggy, and cloudy Thursday morning; then afternoon drying and warming

A few rounds of rain and storms Friday - Friday afternoon and evening storms could turn severe

Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend - set clocks ahead one hour before bed Saturday night

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Foggy and cloudy to start, but there may be sunshine for the afternoon. The driest day of the week.

High: 61°

Wind: SSE 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong with gusty winds.

Low: 55°

Wind: SE 10-20 gusting to 30 mph

Friday: Morning showers and storms with some afternoon sunshine, followed by more afternoon and evening storms. Both rounds could be severe, better potential in round two after 3pm.

Low: 55°

High: 73°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

