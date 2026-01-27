KSHB 41 Weather | Cold weather grips the area for Saturday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Temperatures will fall below zero in many spots tonight

Saturday night brings a chance for snow and perhaps a dusting for some

Milder weather through much of the week ahead

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday night: Clouds exiting the area. Wind chills may be lower than -10° to start the day

Low: -2°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

Saturday: Sunshine throughout the day. Winds will thankfully be light.

High: 21°

Wind: W 5 mph

Sunday: Flurries possible Saturday night into Sunday morning. This would bring a dusting at best. Partly cloudy during the day.

Low: 14°

High: 36°

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

