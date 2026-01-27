KSHB 41 Weather | Cold weather grips the area for Saturday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Temperatures will fall below zero in many spots tonight
- Saturday night brings a chance for snow and perhaps a dusting for some
- Milder weather through much of the week ahead
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday night: Clouds exiting the area. Wind chills may be lower than -10° to start the day
Low: -2°
Wind: N 5-10 mph
Saturday: Sunshine throughout the day. Winds will thankfully be light.
High: 21°
Wind: W 5 mph
Sunday: Flurries possible Saturday night into Sunday morning. This would bring a dusting at best. Partly cloudy during the day.
Low: 14°
High: 36°
Wind: SW 10-15 mph
