Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Cold weather grips the area for Saturday

Watch the latest forecast any time.
KSHB 41 Friday night forecast
Posted
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Temperatures will fall below zero in many spots tonight
  • Saturday night brings a chance for snow and perhaps a dusting for some
  • Milder weather through much of the week ahead

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday night: Clouds exiting the area. Wind chills may be lower than -10° to start the day
Low: -2°
Wind: N 5-10 mph

Saturday: Sunshine throughout the day. Winds will thankfully be light.
High: 21°
Wind: W 5 mph

Sunday: Flurries possible Saturday night into Sunday morning. This would bring a dusting at best. Partly cloudy during the day.
Low: 14°
High: 36°
Wind: SW 10-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo