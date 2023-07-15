KSHB 41 Weather | Calm, very warm and less humid today

WEATHER HEADLINES



Slightly cooler and less humid today

Chance for strong to severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and night

Monday looks calm

Monitoring a chance for thunderstorms Monday night-Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: We begin Saturday sunny. Warm temperatures and moisture evaporating from the ground create scattered fair weather cumulus clouds during the afternoon. Overall, Saturday will be mostly sunny, slightly cooler and less humid. However, those helping with clean up, be mindful of the warmth and strong sunshine.

High: 88°

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

This Evening: Clear and warm.

Temperatures drop to 80°

Wind: Almost none

Tonight: Clear and calm.

Low: 68°

Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Partly cloudy. A wind shift increases our afternoon temperature and humidity level. There's a chance for strong afternoon and night thunderstorms as a weak cold front bumps into the unstable air mass.

High: 91°

Wind: W-SW 10-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

