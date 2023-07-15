Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Calm, very warm and less humid today

Our next chance of thunderstorms; Sunday afternoon and night
and last updated 2023-07-15 07:56:21-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Slightly cooler and less humid today
  • Chance for strong to severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and night
  • Monday looks calm
  • Monitoring a chance for thunderstorms Monday night-Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: We begin Saturday sunny. Warm temperatures and moisture evaporating from the ground create scattered fair weather cumulus clouds during the afternoon. Overall, Saturday will be mostly sunny, slightly cooler and less humid. However, those helping with clean up, be mindful of the warmth and strong sunshine.

High: 88°

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

This Evening: Clear and warm.
Temperatures drop to 80°

Wind: Almost none

Tonight: Clear and calm.
Low: 68°

Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Partly cloudy. A wind shift increases our afternoon temperature and humidity level. There's a chance for strong afternoon and night thunderstorms as a weak cold front bumps into the unstable air mass.

High: 91°

Wind: W-SW 10-15 mph

