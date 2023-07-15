KSHB 41 Weather | Calm, very warm and less humid today

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Slightly cooler and less humid today
- Chance for strong to severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and night
- Monday looks calm
- Monitoring a chance for thunderstorms Monday night-Tuesday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: We begin Saturday sunny. Warm temperatures and moisture evaporating from the ground create scattered fair weather cumulus clouds during the afternoon. Overall, Saturday will be mostly sunny, slightly cooler and less humid. However, those helping with clean up, be mindful of the warmth and strong sunshine.
High: 88°
Wind: NW 5-15 mph
This Evening: Clear and warm.
Temperatures drop to 80°
Wind: Almost none
Tonight: Clear and calm.
Low: 68°
Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Partly cloudy. A wind shift increases our afternoon temperature and humidity level. There's a chance for strong afternoon and night thunderstorms as a weak cold front bumps into the unstable air mass.
High: 91°
Wind: W-SW 10-15 mph
