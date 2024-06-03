Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Chances of thunderstorms stick around today & tomorrow

A few storms possible today with a line of strong storms arriving Tuesday evening
and last updated 2024-06-03 06:40:52-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Scattered storms possible in the early afternoon, otherwise, staying very muggy and warm
  • Better chance of rain and storms, possibly severe, Tuesday evening
  • Dry and cooler for a few days before the next round of rain over the weekend

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Monday: Scattered storms roll in sometime in the late morning and afternoon. There's a chance many miss the activity and stay dry. Prepare for more warm and humid conditions during the day.
High: 82°
Wind: S 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, warm and muggy.
Low: 68°
Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Warm and humid with a line of showers and storms in the evening. Storms may be strong to severe with wind and hail.
High: 85°
Wind: S 10-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.