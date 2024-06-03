KSHB 41 Weather | Chances of thunderstorms stick around today & tomorrow

WEATHER HEADLINES



Scattered storms possible in the early afternoon, otherwise, staying very muggy and warm

Better chance of rain and storms, possibly severe, Tuesday evening

Dry and cooler for a few days before the next round of rain over the weekend

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Monday: Scattered storms roll in sometime in the late morning and afternoon. There's a chance many miss the activity and stay dry. Prepare for more warm and humid conditions during the day.

High: 82°

Wind: S 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, warm and muggy.

Low: 68°

Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Warm and humid with a line of showers and storms in the evening. Storms may be strong to severe with wind and hail.

High: 85°

Wind: S 10-15 mph

