KSHB 41 Weather | Chances of thunderstorms stick around today & tomorrow

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Scattered storms possible in the early afternoon, otherwise, staying very muggy and warm
- Better chance of rain and storms, possibly severe, Tuesday evening
- Dry and cooler for a few days before the next round of rain over the weekend
KANSAS CITY FORECAST:
Monday: Scattered storms roll in sometime in the late morning and afternoon. There's a chance many miss the activity and stay dry. Prepare for more warm and humid conditions during the day.
High: 82°
Wind: S 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, warm and muggy.
Low: 68°
Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Warm and humid with a line of showers and storms in the evening. Storms may be strong to severe with wind and hail.
High: 85°
Wind: S 10-15 mph
