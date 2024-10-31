KSHB 41 Weather | Chilly but dry and less wind for Halloween plans

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Dry, less wind, and a bit chilly for Halloween this year with temperatures in the 40s for trick-or-treating
- A stormy weekend is looking more likely
- Chance of strong thunderstorms near the area Sunday and Monday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Happy Halloween! Breezy and cloudy in the morning, sunny and calm in the afternoon.
Temperatures cool down to the 40s after sunset! A little chilly for trick-or-treating.
High: 56°
Wind: N-NW 10-15 mph, almost no wind during the evening.
Tonight: Clear and chilly overnight.
Low: 39°
Wind: SE 5 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy.
High: 62°
Wind: SE 10-20 mph
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cool with rain increasing during the late morning and afternoon.
Low: 47° High: 62°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
