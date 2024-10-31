Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Chilly but dry and less wind for Halloween plans

Temperatures cool to the 40s for trick-or-treating
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Dry, less wind, and a bit chilly for Halloween this year with temperatures in the 40s for trick-or-treating
  • A stormy weekend is looking more likely
  • Chance of strong thunderstorms near the area Sunday and Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Happy Halloween! Breezy and cloudy in the morning, sunny and calm in the afternoon.
Temperatures cool down to the 40s after sunset! A little chilly for trick-or-treating.
High: 56°
Wind: N-NW 10-15 mph, almost no wind during the evening.

Tonight: Clear and chilly overnight.
Low: 39°

Wind: SE 5 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy.
High: 62°
Wind: SE 10-20 mph

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cool with rain increasing during the late morning and afternoon.
Low: 47° High: 62°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

