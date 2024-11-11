KSHB 41 Weather | Chilly mornings, pleasant afternoons this week

WEATHER HEADLINES
- More nice, cool weather for the next couple of days
- The next rain chance arrives late Tuesday night to Wednesday morning
- Temperatures will remain mostly above to much above average for the next 7 days
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Nice weather for Veteran's Day. Mostly sunny with a light wind.
High: 65°
Wind: W to NE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clear, calm and chilly.
Low: 39°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a breeze that picks up from the south. Staying pleasant for early November. Rain approaches after midnight.
High: 62°
Wind: SE 10-20 mph
Wednesday: Rain likely in the morning, clearing during the main rush hour. Clouds linger and temperatures stay a bit cool.
Low: 48° High: 58°
Wind: SE 10-20 mph
