KSHB 41 Weather | Chilly mornings, pleasant afternoons this week

WEATHER HEADLINES



More nice, cool weather for the next couple of days

The next rain chance arrives late Tuesday night to Wednesday morning

Temperatures will remain mostly above to much above average for the next 7 days

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Nice weather for Veteran's Day. Mostly sunny with a light wind.

High: 65°

Wind: W to NE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear, calm and chilly.

Low: 39°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a breeze that picks up from the south. Staying pleasant for early November. Rain approaches after midnight.

High: 62°

Wind: SE 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Rain likely in the morning, clearing during the main rush hour. Clouds linger and temperatures stay a bit cool.

Low: 48° High: 58°

Wind: SE 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

