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KSHB 41 Weather | Clearing and drying out Friday

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
FRIDAY AM WEATHER UPDATE
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rapidly clearing and drying out Friday
  • Sunny, cool Friday afternoon
  • Fantastic fall weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Clearing and drying out in the morning. A sunny, cool afternoon.
High: 68°
Wind: NE 10-15 gusting 20-25 mph

Friday night: Clear, calm, and cool.
Low: 49°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Saturday: A cold start. Then a sunny, pleasant afternoon.
High: 71°
Wind: E 5-10 mph

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