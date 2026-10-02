KSHB 41 Weather | Clearing and drying out Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
—
WEATHER HEADLINES
- Rapidly clearing and drying out Friday
- Sunny, cool Friday afternoon
- Fantastic fall weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Clearing and drying out in the morning. A sunny, cool afternoon.
High: 68°
Wind: NE 10-15 gusting 20-25 mph
Friday night: Clear, calm, and cool.
Low: 49°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
Saturday: A cold start. Then a sunny, pleasant afternoon.
High: 71°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar