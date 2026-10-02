KSHB 41 Weather | Clearing and drying out Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Rapidly clearing and drying out Friday

Sunny, cool Friday afternoon

Fantastic fall weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Clearing and drying out in the morning. A sunny, cool afternoon.

High: 68°

Wind: NE 10-15 gusting 20-25 mph

Friday night: Clear, calm, and cool.

Low: 49°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Saturday: A cold start. Then a sunny, pleasant afternoon.

High: 71°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

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