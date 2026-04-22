KSHB 41 Weather | Cloudier but still dry Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Cloudier but still dry Wednesday

Severe storms possible Thursday evening/night

Additional storms possible throughout the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: A cloudy start. Then a gradually clearing sky during the afternoon. Slightly lower temperatures with a breezy southwest wind.

High: 76°

Wind: SW 10-20 gusting to 25 mph

Wednesday night: Clouds increase. Another mild but breezy night.

Low: 62°

Wind: SW 10-20 gusting to 25 mph

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a chance of rain showers and drizzle during the day. Then evening thunderstorms. Some storms may be severe and cause flash flooding.

Low: 62°

High: 75°

Wind: S 15-25 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

