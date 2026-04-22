KSHB 41 Weather | Cloudier but still dry Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Cloudier but still dry Wednesday
- Severe storms possible Thursday evening/night
- Additional storms possible throughout the weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: A cloudy start. Then a gradually clearing sky during the afternoon. Slightly lower temperatures with a breezy southwest wind.
High: 76°
Wind: SW 10-20 gusting to 25 mph
Wednesday night: Clouds increase. Another mild but breezy night.
Low: 62°
Wind: SW 10-20 gusting to 25 mph
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a chance of rain showers and drizzle during the day. Then evening thunderstorms. Some storms may be severe and cause flash flooding.
Low: 62°
High: 75°
Wind: S 15-25 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar