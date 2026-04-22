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KSHB 41 Weather | Cloudier but still dry Wednesday

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
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WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Cloudier but still dry Wednesday
  • Severe storms possible Thursday evening/night
  • Additional storms possible throughout the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: A cloudy start. Then a gradually clearing sky during the afternoon. Slightly lower temperatures with a breezy southwest wind.
High: 76°
Wind: SW 10-20 gusting to 25 mph

Wednesday night: Clouds increase. Another mild but breezy night.
Low: 62°
Wind: SW 10-20 gusting to 25 mph

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a chance of rain showers and drizzle during the day. Then evening thunderstorms. Some storms may be severe and cause flash flooding.
Low: 62°
High: 75°
Wind: S 15-25 mph

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