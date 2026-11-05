KSHB 41 Weather | Clouds increase Thursday in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Increasing clouds Thursday
- Temperatures trend cooler into the weekend
- Warm up next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Increasing clouds with a brief shower possible north of I-70.
High: 56°
Wind: WNW 5-15 mph
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy. A chilly night.
Low: 42°
Wind: N 5-10 mph
Friday: Overcast in the morning. Decreasing clouds in the afternoon.
Low: 42°
High: 52°
Wind: N 5-10 mph
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