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KSHB 41 Weather | Clouds increase Thursday in Kansas City

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Increasing clouds Thursday
  • Temperatures trend cooler into the weekend
  • Warm up next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Increasing clouds with a brief shower possible north of I-70.
High: 56°
Wind: WNW 5-15 mph

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy. A chilly night.
Low: 42°
Wind: N 5-10 mph

Friday: Overcast in the morning. Decreasing clouds in the afternoon.
Low: 42°
High: 52°
Wind: N 5-10 mph

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KSHB 41 Weather Kansas City