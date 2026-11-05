KSHB 41 Weather | Clouds increase Thursday in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Increasing clouds Thursday

Temperatures trend cooler into the weekend

Warm up next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Increasing clouds with a brief shower possible north of I-70.

High: 56°

Wind: WNW 5-15 mph

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy. A chilly night.

Low: 42°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

Friday: Overcast in the morning. Decreasing clouds in the afternoon.

Low: 42°

High: 52°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

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