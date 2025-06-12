Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Clouds Mixed With Sun

A few rain showers are possible
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A weak storm system will track overhead later today
  • A few light rain showers for areas south of Kansas City this morning
  • There is a slight chance of a thunderstorm this afternoon

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm.
High: 80º
Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. The chance of rain is 40%.
Low: 68º
Wind: Light

Friday: 30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm.
Low: 68º High: 81º
Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a period or two of clouds.

Low: 66º High: 87º

Wind: Light

