KSHB 41 Weather | Clouds Mixed With Sun

WEATHER HEADLINES



A weak storm system will track overhead later today

A few light rain showers for areas south of Kansas City this morning

There is a slight chance of a thunderstorm this afternoon

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm.

High: 80º

Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. The chance of rain is 40%.

Low: 68º

Wind: Light

Friday: 30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm.

Low: 68º High: 81º

Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a period or two of clouds.

Low: 66º High: 87º

Wind: Light

