KSHB 41 Weather | Cloudy and cool this week with highs in the 60s

WEATHER HEADLINES



A cool week for the NFL Draft with highs in the 50s and low 60s

Dry and mild for the first day of the draft

Several chances of rain this week, especially Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and seasonal with highs close to average.

High: 65°

Wind: SSW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and not as cold. A little breezy.

Low: 45°

Wind: S 10-15 mph

Tuesday: Showers possible, best chance southwest of the Kansas City metro. Mostly cloudy and cooler.

High: 60°

Wind: SSE 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, a stray shower and some comfortable temperatures in the mid 60s.

Low: 44° High: 64°

Wind: SSE 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

