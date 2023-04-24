KSHB 41 Weather | Cloudy and cool this week with highs in the 60s

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A cool week for the NFL Draft with highs in the 50s and low 60s
- Dry and mild for the first day of the draft
- Several chances of rain this week, especially Friday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and seasonal with highs close to average.
High: 65°
Wind: SSW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and not as cold. A little breezy.
Low: 45°
Wind: S 10-15 mph
Tuesday: Showers possible, best chance southwest of the Kansas City metro. Mostly cloudy and cooler.
High: 60°
Wind: SSE 5-15 mph
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, a stray shower and some comfortable temperatures in the mid 60s.
Low: 44° High: 64°
Wind: SSE 5-15 mph
