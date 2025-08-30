KSHB 41 Weather | Cloudy but pleasant Saturday expected, increasing rain chances for Sunday and Monday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Overall, nice weather expected for Saturday, mostly cloudy and mostly dry

Some isolated showers are possible later in the day on Saturday

Increasing chance to see showers and thunderstorms on Sunday and Labor Day

Labor Day weekend does NOT look like a washout, but keep an eye on the rain chances with outdoor plans

Temperatures will be mostly below average next week as we track a decent cold front

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and warm with a few showers and thunderstorms possible across eastern Kansas. We will watch to see if some showers, thunderstorms drift into KC by evening.

Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph

High: 84º

Sunday: Cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and storms, not a washout but be prepared to move indoors if a storm nears your location.

Wind: E-SE 10-15 mph

Low: 66º

High: 75º

Labor Day: Periods of showers and a few thunderstorms. There is a chance it does not rain every hour of the day.

Wind: E-NE 10-15 mph

Low: 64º

High: 74º

