KSHB 41 Weather | Cloudy but pleasant Saturday expected, increasing rain chances for Sunday and Monday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Overall, nice weather expected for Saturday, mostly cloudy and mostly dry
- Some isolated showers are possible later in the day on Saturday
- Increasing chance to see showers and thunderstorms on Sunday and Labor Day
- Labor Day weekend does NOT look like a washout, but keep an eye on the rain chances with outdoor plans
- Temperatures will be mostly below average next week as we track a decent cold front
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and warm with a few showers and thunderstorms possible across eastern Kansas. We will watch to see if some showers, thunderstorms drift into KC by evening.
Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph
High: 84º
Sunday: Cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and storms, not a washout but be prepared to move indoors if a storm nears your location.
Wind: E-SE 10-15 mph
Low: 66º
High: 75º
Labor Day: Periods of showers and a few thunderstorms. There is a chance it does not rain every hour of the day.
Wind: E-NE 10-15 mph
Low: 64º
High: 74º
