KSHB 41 Weather | Cloudy, cold start to 2026

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Cloudy, seasonably cold start to 2026
- Chilly temperatures into the weekend
- Spring-like weather next week, with highs approaching 60°
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
New Year's Day: A cloudy morning. Decreasing clouds in the afternoon. Seasonably cold.
High: 42°
Wind: NNE 5-15 mph
Tonight: Clouds increase. Dry and not awfully cold.
Low: 32°
Wind: ENE 5 mph
Friday: Mostly cloudy and seasonably cold.
High: 40°
Low: 29°
Wind: ENE 5-15 mph
Saturday: Ample sunshine. Slightly warmer.
High: 45°
Low: 31°
Wind: N 5-10 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
—