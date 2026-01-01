KSHB 41 Weather | Cloudy, cold start to 2026

Look for seasonably cold conditions the rest of the week.

WEATHER HEADLINES

Cloudy, seasonably cold start to 2026

Chilly temperatures into the weekend

Spring-like weather next week, with highs approaching 60° KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST New Year's Day: A cloudy morning. Decreasing clouds in the afternoon. Seasonably cold.

High: 42°

Wind: NNE 5-15 mph Tonight: Clouds increase. Dry and not awfully cold.

Low: 32° Wind: ENE 5 mph Friday: Mostly cloudy and seasonably cold.

High: 40°

Low: 29°

Wind: ENE 5-15 mph Saturday: Ample sunshine. Slightly warmer.

High: 45° Low: 31° Wind: N 5-10 mph Get more updates from our weather team:

