KSHB 41 Weather | Cloudy, cold start to 2026

Look for seasonably cold conditions the rest of the week.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Cloudy, seasonably cold start to 2026
  • Chilly temperatures into the weekend
  • Spring-like weather next week, with highs approaching 60°

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

New Year's Day: A cloudy morning. Decreasing clouds in the afternoon. Seasonably cold.
High: 42°
Wind: NNE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Clouds increase. Dry and not awfully cold.
Low: 32°

Wind: ENE 5 mph

Friday: Mostly cloudy and seasonably cold.
High: 40°
Low: 29°
Wind: ENE 5-15 mph

Saturday: Ample sunshine. Slightly warmer.
High: 45°

Low: 31°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

