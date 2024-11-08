KSHB 41 Weather | Cloudy & cool today with rain increasing overnight

WEATHER HEADLINES



More clouds and cooler temperatures today with highs in the mid to upper 50s

Our next storm system brings widespread rain to the area late tonight, after midnight, and continues into mid-morning Saturday

Great weather and sunny on Sunday for the Chiefs game

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with an increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms overnight.

High: 57°

Wind: E 10-20 mph

Tonight: Rain likely overnight and could add up to .25"-.75" around the region.

Low: 47°

Wind: E-SE 10-20 mph

Saturday: Rain clears the area by the early to mid-morning, followed by some sunshine in the afternoon. The current playoff match should be drying out! Temperatures stay a bit cool.

High: 57°

Wind: E-SE to S 10-25 mph

Sunday: It's gameday! Enjoy the sunny Sunday with temperatures surging to the 60s.

Low: 44° High: 62°

Wind: W 10-20 mph

