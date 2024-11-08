KSHB 41 Weather | Cloudy & cool today with rain increasing overnight

WEATHER HEADLINES
- More clouds and cooler temperatures today with highs in the mid to upper 50s
- Our next storm system brings widespread rain to the area late tonight, after midnight, and continues into mid-morning Saturday
- Great weather and sunny on Sunday for the Chiefs game
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with an increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms overnight.
High: 57°
Wind: E 10-20 mph
Tonight: Rain likely overnight and could add up to .25"-.75" around the region.
Low: 47°
Wind: E-SE 10-20 mph
Saturday: Rain clears the area by the early to mid-morning, followed by some sunshine in the afternoon. The current playoff match should be drying out! Temperatures stay a bit cool.
High: 57°
Wind: E-SE to S 10-25 mph
Sunday: It's gameday! Enjoy the sunny Sunday with temperatures surging to the 60s.
Low: 44° High: 62°
Wind: W 10-20 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.