KSHB 41 Weather | Cloudy start to your Saturday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Cloudy to start both weekend days but some sunshine possible through the late afternoons

Arctic air moves in Monday night

Multiple rounds of snow possible next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Cloudy start, then gradually becoming mostly sunny as winds pick up.

High: 44°

Wind: N-NW 10-15 mph G25

Tonight: Cloud cover rebuilds with gusty north winds.

Low: 23°

Wind: N 5-10 mph G20

Sunday: It's SUPER BOWL SUNDAY! We start gray but become partly cloudy for Super Bowl gatherings. Chilly with lighter winds.

High: 35°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Monday: Overcast and chilly with increasing snow chances after sunset.

High: 37°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

