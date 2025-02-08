KSHB 41 Weather | Cloudy start to your Saturday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Cloudy to start both weekend days but some sunshine possible through the late afternoons
- Arctic air moves in Monday night
- Multiple rounds of snow possible next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Cloudy start, then gradually becoming mostly sunny as winds pick up.
High: 44°
Wind: N-NW 10-15 mph G25
Tonight: Cloud cover rebuilds with gusty north winds.
Low: 23°
Wind: N 5-10 mph G20
Sunday: It's SUPER BOWL SUNDAY! We start gray but become partly cloudy for Super Bowl gatherings. Chilly with lighter winds.
High: 35°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
Monday: Overcast and chilly with increasing snow chances after sunset.
High: 37°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
