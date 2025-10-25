Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Cloudy weekend ahead with scattered showers likely

Watch the latest forecast any time.
KSHB 41 Weather Update

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Cloudy but mostly dry morning to start Saturday
  • Rain chances increase throughout the day, but it will not be a washout
  • More rain is likely through the rest of the weekend and into the start of the work week
  • Temperatures stay slightly below average, making it finally feel like Fall
  • PS - NEXT weekend (November 2nd) is the end of Daylight Saving Time so start mentally preparing now - BONUS: It's "Fall Back" so we get an extra hour of sleep

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Scattered showers with cloudy conditions expected all day and cool temperatures.

Wind: E 10 mph

High: 55°

Tonight: Some lingering showers.
Wind: SE 10-15 mph

Low: 50°

Sunday: Rain not as frequent, but still the chance for some showers in the area.

Wind: E 15 mph

High: 57°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.