KSHB 41 Weather | Cloudy weekend ahead with scattered showers likely

WEATHER HEADLINES



Cloudy but mostly dry morning to start Saturday

Rain chances increase throughout the day, but it will not be a washout

More rain is likely through the rest of the weekend and into the start of the work week

Temperatures stay slightly below average, making it finally feel like Fall

PS - NEXT weekend (November 2nd) is the end of Daylight Saving Time so start mentally preparing now - BONUS: It's "Fall Back" so we get an extra hour of sleep

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Scattered showers with cloudy conditions expected all day and cool temperatures.

Wind: E 10 mph

High: 55°

Tonight: Some lingering showers.

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

Low: 50°

Sunday: Rain not as frequent, but still the chance for some showers in the area.

Wind: E 15 mph

High: 57°

