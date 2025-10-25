KSHB 41 Weather | Cloudy weekend ahead with scattered showers likely

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Cloudy but mostly dry morning to start Saturday
- Rain chances increase throughout the day, but it will not be a washout
- More rain is likely through the rest of the weekend and into the start of the work week
- Temperatures stay slightly below average, making it finally feel like Fall
- PS - NEXT weekend (November 2nd) is the end of Daylight Saving Time so start mentally preparing now - BONUS: It's "Fall Back" so we get an extra hour of sleep
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Scattered showers with cloudy conditions expected all day and cool temperatures.
Wind: E 10 mph
High: 55°
Tonight: Some lingering showers.
Wind: SE 10-15 mph
Low: 50°
Sunday: Rain not as frequent, but still the chance for some showers in the area.
Wind: E 15 mph
High: 57°
