KSHB 41 Weather | Cloudy, windy today with severe storms developing after sunset

Stay aware of severe weather between 9pm tonight - 4am Wednesday
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Staying mostly dry, cloudy and very windy through the school & work day
  • Severe storms form late tonight, likely after 9 p.m., as a cold front passes through; all severe weather hazards are possible
  • The cool weather sticks around through the end of the week with chances of rain Thursday-Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Windy conditions return with gusts up to 35-40 mph in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a shower or storm, especially over western MO, in the afternoon.
High: 64°
Wind: S-SE 15-25 mph, gust 35 mph

Tonight: Isolated severe storms possible 8-12am, followed by a line of strong to severe storms arriving after midnight. All severe weather hazards are possible, including storm gusts up to 60 mph, hail, and brief tornadoes. Keep your phone on loud overnight in case of alerts or warnings!
Low: 58°
Wind: S-SE 20-40 mph, higher gusts in some thunderstorms

Wednesday: Rain and storms weaken as the line moves into western Missouri early in the morning. Rest of the day stays dry but cloudy. Temperatures remain mild.
High: 69°
Wind: W 15-30 mph

