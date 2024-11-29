KSHB 41 Weather | Cold Friday, snow possible Saturday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Dry and cold for Red (Black) Friday activities
- Our first snow of the season is possible Saturday morning, dusting to 1" possible
- Warming trend expected for the first week of December
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Sunshine to start the day, with some afternoon clouds. Cold for shopping and the Chiefs game!
High: 37°
Wind: NW 5 mph becoming calm
Tonight: Cloudy and cold. Light snow is possible by morning.
Low: 25°
Wind: East 5-10 mph
Saturday: Snow is possible in the morning, especially in MO along I-70! Generally a dusting to 1" possible in the KC Metro, up to 2" possible east of KC into Mid-MO
High: 35°
Wind: NE 5-15 mph
Sunday: Continued cold conditions with some high clouds.
Low: 26° High: 35°
Wind: NW 5-10 mph
