KSHB 41 Weather | Cold Friday, snow possible Saturday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Dry and cold for Red (Black) Friday activities

Our first snow of the season is possible Saturday morning, dusting to 1" possible

Warming trend expected for the first week of December

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Sunshine to start the day, with some afternoon clouds. Cold for shopping and the Chiefs game!

High: 37°

Wind: NW 5 mph becoming calm

Tonight: Cloudy and cold. Light snow is possible by morning.

Low: 25°

Wind: East 5-10 mph

Saturday: Snow is possible in the morning, especially in MO along I-70! Generally a dusting to 1" possible in the KC Metro, up to 2" possible east of KC into Mid-MO

High: 35°

Wind: NE 5-15 mph

Sunday: Continued cold conditions with some high clouds.

Low: 26° High: 35°

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

