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KSHB 41 Weather | Cold front arrives Wednesday in Kansas City

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Tuesday night forecast
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Cold front arrives Wednesday
  • Showers and storms likely throughout the day
  • Temperatures drop

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: A cold front arrives. Showers and thunderstorms likely throughout the day. Some afternoon storms could turn severe.
High: 87°
Wind: NE 10-15 mph

Wednesday night: Showers and storms likely before midnight. Heavy rainfall possible.
Low: 68°
Wind: NE 5-15 mph

Thursday: Early morning showers and storms possible. Then drying out. Seasonal temperatures.
High: 82°
Wind: NE 5-15 mph

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