KSHB 41 Weather | Cold front arrives Wednesday in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Cold front arrives Wednesday
- Showers and storms likely throughout the day
- Temperatures drop
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: A cold front arrives. Showers and thunderstorms likely throughout the day. Some afternoon storms could turn severe.
High: 87°
Wind: NE 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Showers and storms likely before midnight. Heavy rainfall possible.
Low: 68°
Wind: NE 5-15 mph
Thursday: Early morning showers and storms possible. Then drying out. Seasonal temperatures.
High: 82°
Wind: NE 5-15 mph
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