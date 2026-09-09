KSHB 41 Weather | Cold front arrives Wednesday in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Cold front arrives Wednesday

Showers and storms likely throughout the day

Temperatures drop

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: A cold front arrives. Showers and thunderstorms likely throughout the day. Some afternoon storms could turn severe.

High: 87°

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

Wednesday night: Showers and storms likely before midnight. Heavy rainfall possible.

Low: 68°

Wind: NE 5-15 mph

Thursday: Early morning showers and storms possible. Then drying out. Seasonal temperatures.

High: 82°

Wind: NE 5-15 mph

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