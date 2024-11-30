KSHB 41 Weather | Cold, snowy weather in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Winter weather advisory until 5pm, snow in KC from 6am-12pm
- High temperatures near freezing the next few days
- Warmer weather arrives by Tuesday into Wednesday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Snow showers this morning, especially near I-70 and the MO River! Generally a dusting to 2" is possible in the KC Metro, up to 2+" possible east of KC into Mid-MO. Icy roads possibly until 10am
High: 34°
Wind: NE 5-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear skies and cold.
Low: 16°
Wind: NW 5 mph
Sunday: Continued cold conditions with some high clouds.
High: 33°
Wind: NW 5-10 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.