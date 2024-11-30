KSHB 41 Weather | Cold, snowy weather in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES



Winter weather advisory until 5pm, snow in KC from 6am-12pm

High temperatures near freezing the next few days

Warmer weather arrives by Tuesday into Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Snow showers this morning, especially near I-70 and the MO River! Generally a dusting to 2" is possible in the KC Metro, up to 2+" possible east of KC into Mid-MO. Icy roads possibly until 10am

High: 34°

Wind: NE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies and cold.

Low: 16°

Wind: NW 5 mph

Sunday: Continued cold conditions with some high clouds.

High: 33°

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

