KSHB 41 Weather | Cold today, big warm up begins Tuesday

Highs today will be around 40°.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Very cold Monday morning, feeling like the teens
  • 60s and 70s for the rest of the week
  • Storm system possible for the weekend, early next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly sunny and cold with much less wind than Sunday.
High: 39°
Wind: NW to SW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Increasing wind with rising temperatures after midnight.
Midnight: 25° 7 a.m.: 34°
Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph

Tuesday: Much warmer. Mostly cloudy and windy during the morning, decreasing clouds and wind during the afternoon.
High: 60°
Wind: SW 10-20 G30 mph

Wednesday: A nice day with sunshine and a light wind.
Low: 35°
High: 66°
Wind:N-NW 5-15 mph

