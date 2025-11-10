KSHB 41 Weather | Cold today, big warm up begins Tuesday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Very cold Monday morning, feeling like the teens

60s and 70s for the rest of the week

Storm system possible for the weekend, early next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly sunny and cold with much less wind than Sunday.

High: 39°

Wind: NW to SW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Increasing wind with rising temperatures after midnight.

Midnight: 25° 7 a.m.: 34°

Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph

Tuesday: Much warmer. Mostly cloudy and windy during the morning, decreasing clouds and wind during the afternoon.

High: 60°

Wind: SW 10-20 G30 mph

Wednesday: A nice day with sunshine and a light wind.

Low: 35°

High: 66°

Wind:N-NW 5-15 mph

