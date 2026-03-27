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KSHB 41 Weather | Colder today with increasing sunshine and decreasing wind

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KSHB 41 Weather Update
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WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Colder today with increasing sunshine and decreasing wind
  • Freeze likely tonight
  • Pleasant weekend as temperatures begin to climb again

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Showers end to the south by 8 AM. Then, increasing amounts of sunshine and decreasing wind. Critical fire weather conditions.
High: 56°
Wind: N 15-25 to 10-20 mph

Saturday night: A few clouds and cold with a freeze likely.
Low: 28°
Wind: NE to SE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Generally, average temperatures for a late March afternoon. Becoming breezy during the afternoon.
High: 60°
Wind: S-SE 5-15 up to 10-20 mph

Sunday: Partly cloudy, windy and warmer.
Low: 47°
High: 76°
Wind: S 15-30 mph

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