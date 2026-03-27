KSHB 41 Weather | Colder today with increasing sunshine and decreasing wind

WEATHER HEADLINES



Colder today with increasing sunshine and decreasing wind

Freeze likely tonight

Pleasant weekend as temperatures begin to climb again

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Showers end to the south by 8 AM. Then, increasing amounts of sunshine and decreasing wind. Critical fire weather conditions.

High: 56°

Wind: N 15-25 to 10-20 mph

Saturday night: A few clouds and cold with a freeze likely.

Low: 28°

Wind: NE to SE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Generally, average temperatures for a late March afternoon. Becoming breezy during the afternoon.

High: 60°

Wind: S-SE 5-15 up to 10-20 mph

Sunday: Partly cloudy, windy and warmer.

Low: 47°

High: 76°

Wind: S 15-30 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

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Check out the current conditions in our area

