KSHB 41 Weather | Colder today with increasing sunshine and decreasing wind

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Colder today with increasing sunshine and decreasing wind
- Freeze likely tonight
- Pleasant weekend as temperatures begin to climb again
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Showers end to the south by 8 AM. Then, increasing amounts of sunshine and decreasing wind. Critical fire weather conditions.
High: 56°
Wind: N 15-25 to 10-20 mph
Saturday night: A few clouds and cold with a freeze likely.
Low: 28°
Wind: NE to SE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Generally, average temperatures for a late March afternoon. Becoming breezy during the afternoon.
High: 60°
Wind: S-SE 5-15 up to 10-20 mph
Sunday: Partly cloudy, windy and warmer.
Low: 47°
High: 76°
Wind: S 15-30 mph
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