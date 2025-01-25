Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Comfortable today then turning much colder by gameday

Daytime highs reach the low 40s today then drop to the 30s Sunday
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Cloudy skies and a light breeze today as a cold front passes through; Temperatures still feel really nice this afternoon
  • Increasing sun, less wind and turning colder for game day. Kickoff temperatures dip below freezing
  • A very warm stretch arrives next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Cloudy, calmer breezes but more comfortable temperatures.
High: 41°
Wind: Light to N-NW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cold.
Low: 20°
Wind: N 5-10 mph

Sunday: It's GAMEDAY! Mostly cloudy early in the day, clearing throughout the late afternoon. Luckily the wind stays light through the day.
Tailgating: 32°, Mostly cloudy
Kickoff: 29°, Clearing sky from north to south
Post game: 25°, Clear & chilly

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.