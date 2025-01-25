KSHB 41 Weather | Comfortable today then turning much colder by gameday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Cloudy skies and a light breeze today as a cold front passes through; Temperatures still feel really nice this afternoon

Increasing sun, less wind and turning colder for game day. Kickoff temperatures dip below freezing

A very warm stretch arrives next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Cloudy, calmer breezes but more comfortable temperatures.

High: 41°

Wind: Light to N-NW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cold.

Low: 20°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

Sunday: It's GAMEDAY! Mostly cloudy early in the day, clearing throughout the late afternoon. Luckily the wind stays light through the day.

Tailgating: 32°, Mostly cloudy

Kickoff: 29°, Clearing sky from north to south

Post game: 25°, Clear & chilly

