KSHB 41 Weather | Comfortable Tuesday with a light afternoon shower possible

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Sunny this morning before clouds move back in

Slight chance for a shower this afternoon and evening

Steadily getting warmer through the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Sunny in the morning with increasing clouds. A chance of a shower in the afternoon and evening.

High: 70°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy and calm.

Low: 51°

Wind: SE 5 mph

Wednesday: Sunny and comfortable.

High: 73°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

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Check out the current conditions in our area

