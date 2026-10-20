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KSHB 41 Weather | Comfortable Tuesday with a light afternoon shower possible

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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunny this morning before clouds move back in
  • Slight chance for a shower this afternoon and evening
  • Steadily getting warmer through the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Sunny in the morning with increasing clouds. A chance of a shower in the afternoon and evening.
High: 70°
Wind: S 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy and calm.
Low: 51°
Wind: SE 5 mph

Wednesday: Sunny and comfortable.
High: 73°
Wind: S 5-10 mph

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KSHB 41 Weather Kansas City