KSHB 41 Weather | Cool Saturday expected with a freezing start to Sunday

KSHB 41 Weather Update

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Cool start to the day with some cloudy conditions
  • Partly cloudy skies allow temperatures to warm into the mid-to-upper 40s
  • Freeze Warning in place for most of the area for Sunday morning
  • Temperatures will likely drop to 32-degrees or below
  • Mostly sunny skies on Sunday allow temps to climb back into the 50s for the afternoon

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with below-average temperatures expected.
High: 48°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds and dropping temperatures overnight, prepare for the Freeze Warning to start Sunday.
Low: 32° up to 40° by 10 a.m.
Wind: Very calm.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies with temperatures warming back up into the 50s by the afternoon. Pleasant afternoon to get outside and enjoy the day!
High: 56°
Wind: S 5-10 mph.

