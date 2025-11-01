KSHB 41 Weather | Cool Saturday expected with a freezing start to Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Cool start to the day with some cloudy conditions
- Partly cloudy skies allow temperatures to warm into the mid-to-upper 40s
- Freeze Warning in place for most of the area for Sunday morning
- Temperatures will likely drop to 32-degrees or below
- Mostly sunny skies on Sunday allow temps to climb back into the 50s for the afternoon
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with below-average temperatures expected.
High: 48°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph.
Tonight: Decreasing clouds and dropping temperatures overnight, prepare for the Freeze Warning to start Sunday.
Low: 32° up to 40° by 10 a.m.
Wind: Very calm.
Sunday: Mostly sunny skies with temperatures warming back up into the 50s by the afternoon. Pleasant afternoon to get outside and enjoy the day!
High: 56°
Wind: S 5-10 mph.
