KSHB 41 Weather | Cool Saturday expected with a freezing start to Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Cool start to the day with some cloudy conditions

Partly cloudy skies allow temperatures to warm into the mid-to-upper 40s

Freeze Warning in place for most of the area for Sunday morning

Temperatures will likely drop to 32-degrees or below

Mostly sunny skies on Sunday allow temps to climb back into the 50s for the afternoon

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with below-average temperatures expected.

High: 48°

Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds and dropping temperatures overnight, prepare for the Freeze Warning to start Sunday.

Low: 32° up to 40° by 10 a.m.

Wind: Very calm.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies with temperatures warming back up into the 50s by the afternoon. Pleasant afternoon to get outside and enjoy the day!

High: 56°

Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

—