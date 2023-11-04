Watch Now
Weather

KSHB 41 Weather | Cool today with afternoon rain showers

Scattered rain showers will move through 11 AM-7 PM.
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-11-04 08:07:56-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Cool today with scattered rain showers 11 AM-7 PM
  • Much warmer Sunday with more wind
  • Mostly dry next week with highs around 70 through Tuesday, then highs mostly in the 50s, 60s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cool. Scattered rain showers are likely between 11 AM and 7 PM. Rainfall amounts will be a trace to .10"
High: 58°
Wind: Variable 5-10 mph

This Evening: Showers end around 7 PM and cool with a light wind.
Temperatures drop to the 40s
Wind: Variable 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clearing sky and cool. This may lead to areas of dense fog.
Low: 43°
Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph

Sunday: Any fog burns off early then partly to mostly cloudy and much warmer.
High: 69°
Wind: South 10-20, gust 25 mph

