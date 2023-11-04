KSHB 41 Weather | Cool today with afternoon rain showers

WEATHER HEADLINES



Cool today with scattered rain showers 11 AM-7 PM

Much warmer Sunday with more wind

Mostly dry next week with highs around 70 through Tuesday, then highs mostly in the 50s, 60s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cool. Scattered rain showers are likely between 11 AM and 7 PM. Rainfall amounts will be a trace to .10"

High: 58°

Wind: Variable 5-10 mph

This Evening: Showers end around 7 PM and cool with a light wind.

Temperatures drop to the 40s

Wind: Variable 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clearing sky and cool. This may lead to areas of dense fog.

Low: 43°

Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph

Sunday: Any fog burns off early then partly to mostly cloudy and much warmer.

High: 69°

Wind: South 10-20, gust 25 mph

