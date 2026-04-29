KSHB 41 Weather | Cool with more sunshine Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Cool but sunnier Wednesday
- Scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday
- A pleasant weekend ahead
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Sunnier but cool with a north breeze.
High: 65°
Wind: N 5-15 mph
Wednesday night: Trending mostly cloudy. Another chilly night.
Low: 44°
Wind: N 5-10 mph
Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. No severe weather expected.
Low: 44°
High: 64°
Wind: W 10-15 mph
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