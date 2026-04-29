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KSHB 41 Weather | Cool with more sunshine Wednesday

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Tuesday night weather forecast
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and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Cool but sunnier Wednesday
  • Scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday
  • A pleasant weekend ahead

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Sunnier but cool with a north breeze.
High: 65°
Wind: N 5-15 mph

Wednesday night: Trending mostly cloudy. Another chilly night.
Low: 44°
Wind: N 5-10 mph

Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. No severe weather expected.
Low: 44°
High: 64°
Wind: W 10-15 mph

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