KSHB 41 Weather | Cool with more sunshine Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Cool but sunnier Wednesday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday

A pleasant weekend ahead

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Sunnier but cool with a north breeze.

High: 65°

Wind: N 5-15 mph

Wednesday night: Trending mostly cloudy. Another chilly night.

Low: 44°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. No severe weather expected.

Low: 44°

High: 64°

Wind: W 10-15 mph

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