Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Cooler temperatures Sunday with a few showers and thunderstorms

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A few showers and storms in the area Sunday
  • Highs reach near 90° Monday
  • Multiple rounds of rain expected this week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: A few showers and storms possible. Some clearing expected in the afternoon.
High: 77°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Sunday night: A few late showers and storms possible, mainly after midnight.
Low: 65°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Monday: Partly cloudy and a lot warmer. Storms possible late Monday night.
High: 90°
Wind: S 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

Report a typo