KSHB 41 Weather | Cooler temperatures Sunday with a few showers and thunderstorms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- A few showers and storms in the area Sunday
- Highs reach near 90° Monday
- Multiple rounds of rain expected this week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: A few showers and storms possible. Some clearing expected in the afternoon.
High: 77°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
Sunday night: A few late showers and storms possible, mainly after midnight.
Low: 65°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
Monday: Partly cloudy and a lot warmer. Storms possible late Monday night.
High: 90°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
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