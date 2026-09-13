KSHB 41 Weather | Cooler temperatures Sunday with a few showers and thunderstorms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



A few showers and storms in the area Sunday

Highs reach near 90° Monday

Multiple rounds of rain expected this week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: A few showers and storms possible. Some clearing expected in the afternoon.

High: 77°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Sunday night: A few late showers and storms possible, mainly after midnight.

Low: 65°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Monday: Partly cloudy and a lot warmer. Storms possible late Monday night.

High: 90°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

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