Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Coolest day in a month for Kansas City

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
Posted

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Even cooler Thursday with showers possible
  • Showers, storms likely Friday
  • Much hotter weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Late morning-early afternoon showers possible, especially SW of Kansas City. Even cooler.
High: 78°
Wind: E 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Showers and storms likely after midnight.
Low: 66°
Wind: E 5-15 mph

Friday: Widespread showers and storms likely. Localized flash flooding possible, especially in low-lying, poorly-drained areas.
High: 76°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

Report a typo