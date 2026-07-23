KSHB 41 Weather | Coolest day in a month for Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Even cooler Thursday with showers possible
- Showers, storms likely Friday
- Much hotter weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Late morning-early afternoon showers possible, especially SW of Kansas City. Even cooler.
High: 78°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Showers and storms likely after midnight.
Low: 66°
Wind: E 5-15 mph
Friday: Widespread showers and storms likely. Localized flash flooding possible, especially in low-lying, poorly-drained areas.
High: 76°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph
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