KSHB 41 Weather | Creepy cool for trick or treating

WEATHER HEADLINES



Enjoying highs in the upper-50s to low-60s for Halloween

Mostly cloudy & cool for trick or treating, slight chance of a sprinkle

Our first freeze may be on the way for Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday (Halloween): Partly cloudy with highs in the upper-50s. Temperatures will fall into the 40s as the sun goes down.

Wind: NW 10 mph

High: 59°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy & cool for trick or treating. There is a slight chance of a sprinkle/light shower mainly south & west of KC. After midnight it becomes partly cloudy.

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

Low: 34°

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy & chilly. Slight chance of a brief shower.

Wind: N-NW 5-15 mph

High: 49°

Sunday: Our 1st freeze is looking more likely. Then, it will be mostly sunny & warmer with an increasing south breeze.

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Low: 32°

High: 56°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

—