KSHB 41 Weather | Creepy cool for trick or treating

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Enjoying highs in the upper-50s to low-60s for Halloween
- Mostly cloudy & cool for trick or treating, slight chance of a sprinkle
- Our first freeze may be on the way for Sunday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday (Halloween): Partly cloudy with highs in the upper-50s. Temperatures will fall into the 40s as the sun goes down.
Wind: NW 10 mph
High: 59°
Tonight: Mostly cloudy & cool for trick or treating. There is a slight chance of a sprinkle/light shower mainly south & west of KC. After midnight it becomes partly cloudy.
Wind: NW 5-15 mph
Low: 34°
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy & chilly. Slight chance of a brief shower.
Wind: N-NW 5-15 mph
High: 49°
Sunday: Our 1st freeze is looking more likely. Then, it will be mostly sunny & warmer with an increasing south breeze.
Wind: S 10-20 mph
Low: 32°
High: 56°
