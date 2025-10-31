Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Creepy cool for trick or treating

Highs today will be 55°-60°.
Watch the latest forecast any time.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Enjoying highs in the upper-50s to low-60s for Halloween
  • Mostly cloudy & cool for trick or treating, slight chance of a sprinkle
  • Our first freeze may be on the way for Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday (Halloween): Partly cloudy with highs in the upper-50s. Temperatures will fall into the 40s as the sun goes down.
Wind: NW 10 mph
High: 59°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy & cool for trick or treating. There is a slight chance of a sprinkle/light shower mainly south & west of KC. After midnight it becomes partly cloudy.
Wind: NW 5-15 mph
Low: 34°

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy & chilly. Slight chance of a brief shower.
Wind: N-NW 5-15 mph
High: 49°

Sunday: Our 1st freeze is looking more likely. Then, it will be mostly sunny & warmer with an increasing south breeze.
Wind: S 10-20 mph
Low: 32°
High: 56°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.