KSHB 41 Weather | Damp, dreary start to the week in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES



Nearly daily rain chances this week

Strong storms possible Tuesday and Friday

Daylight saving time begins this weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Cloudy with periods of drizzle.

High: 42°

Wind: E 5-15 mph

Monday night: Rain likely. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch.

Low: 40°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Showers and storms possible, some may have strong winds and hail.

Low: 40°

High: 50°

Wind: E 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

