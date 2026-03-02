Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Damp, dreary start to the week in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Nearly daily rain chances this week
  • Strong storms possible Tuesday and Friday
  • Daylight saving time begins this weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Cloudy with periods of drizzle.
High: 42°
Wind: E 5-15 mph

Monday night: Rain likely. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch.
Low: 40°
Wind: E 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Showers and storms possible, some may have strong winds and hail.
Low: 40°
High: 50°
Wind: E 5-15 mph

